Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 25,210 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

IDA opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

