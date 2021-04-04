Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 288,177 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 288,177 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

