Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,738 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $91.01 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

