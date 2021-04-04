Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

