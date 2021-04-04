Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,768 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spire by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $73.37 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

