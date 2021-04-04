Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 429,391 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of Oceaneering International worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE:OII opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.