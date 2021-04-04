Squorum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Squorum has a total market cap of $23,888.13 and $2.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squorum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Squorum has traded up 55.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00278858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Squorum Coin Profile

SQR uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The official website for Squorum is squorum.net . Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain

Squorum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squorum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squorum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

