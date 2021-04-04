STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.40 million and the lowest is $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.33 million to $200.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $275.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 556.66 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

