StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00690685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

