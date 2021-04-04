Stably USD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $616,247.80

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Stably USD has a market cap of $616,247.80 and $819.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696454 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00027999 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,580,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,720 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

