Stafi Hits One Day Volume of $6.23 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00006476 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $42.35 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

Stafi Coin Trading

