Staker (STR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $62.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a total market cap of $14,892.55 and approximately $62.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Staker has traded up 422.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00307792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00752834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018091 BTC.

About Staker

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.