Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,128.03 and $105.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

