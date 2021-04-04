Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.38 ($6.96).

STAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 490.20 ($6.40) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 489.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.91. The company has a market cap of £15.29 billion and a PE ratio of 47.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.