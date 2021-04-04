Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Up 33% This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $123.98 million and approximately $52.28 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00693228 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

