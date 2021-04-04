Status Tops One Day Volume of $169.46 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $604.44 million and approximately $169.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00686144 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

