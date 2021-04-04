StaysBASE (SBS) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. StaysBASE has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $322,439.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00074791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00308654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00761006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00091098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028766 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00017213 BTC.

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,925,256 coins and its circulating supply is 3,457,086 coins.

