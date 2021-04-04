Steem Dollars Price Reaches $10.61 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $70.69 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 42% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.61 or 0.00018151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.20 or 0.00965507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.00396332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058416 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001002 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,664,408 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

