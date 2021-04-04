Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $9.89 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Stellar has a market cap of $9.89 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00075302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00306534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031335 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00092531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00763558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,403 coins and its circulating supply is 22,745,681,456 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.