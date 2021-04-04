STEM CELL COIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,560.00 (SCC)

STEM CELL COIN (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. STEM CELL COIN has a total market cap of $19.72 million and approximately $58,560.00 worth of STEM CELL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STEM CELL COIN has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One STEM CELL COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00685820 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

STEM CELL COIN Profile

STEM CELL COIN is a coin. STEM CELL COIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,658,118 coins. STEM CELL COIN’s official website is www.stemcell-pj.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

