stETH Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH token can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00092444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00757168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017579 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

