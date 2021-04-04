stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $390.88 million and $114,204.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $2,049.46 or 0.03505085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00074267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00309666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00755904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 190,723 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

