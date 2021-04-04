Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 573 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 28.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $187.79 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $187.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

