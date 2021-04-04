Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 4.62% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

