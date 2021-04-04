Stifel Financial Corp Buys 44,873 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.