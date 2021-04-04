Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,957,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $178.13 and a 52-week high of $259.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.19.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

