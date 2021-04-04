Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,590 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

ORCC stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

