Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

NASDAQ JKI opened at $186.40 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.86 and a twelve month high of $189.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.30.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

