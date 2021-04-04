Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial accounts for 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

