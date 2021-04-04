Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,832 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

