Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 35,780 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.