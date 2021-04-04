Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $113.17 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

