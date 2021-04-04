Stipend (SPD) Price Up 149.5% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 149.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $453,362.94 and $10.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.16 or 0.99829270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $554.43 or 0.00941085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.27 or 0.00455363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.00316857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.