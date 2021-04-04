Storj (STORJ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242.66 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00005021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $748.76 million and approximately $242.66 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.00 or 0.00695576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027952 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,469,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

