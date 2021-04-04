StormX (STMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $357.16 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. StormX has a total market cap of $688.15 million and approximately $357.16 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StormX has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00681256 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027718 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

