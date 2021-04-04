STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report $6.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.56 million. STRATA Skin Sciences also reported sales of $6.73 million in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $33.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.68 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

