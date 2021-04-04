Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of STRA opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

