Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $284.68 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $284.68 million and approximately $60.42 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,884,714 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

