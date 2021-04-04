Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post $380.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.70 million and the lowest is $380.00 million. Stride posted sales of $257.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Stride has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $52.84.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

