Strong Price Reaches $135.36 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and $1.96 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be bought for about $135.36 or 0.00232842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00307290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00761951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.