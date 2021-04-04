Strong Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Strong has a market cap of $16.30 million and $1.39 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $117.86 or 0.00200063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00314449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00762647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00091432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028618 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00016729 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

