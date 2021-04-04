Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $3.53 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00053210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00696491 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

