Sumokoin (SUMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,226.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $180,226.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.15 or 0.00463334 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 91.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.