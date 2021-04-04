Sumokoin (SUMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $136,598.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.00460144 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 962.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

