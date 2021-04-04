Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Sun Communities worth $254,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 145,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 132,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

SUI opened at $152.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

