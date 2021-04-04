Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report sales of $44.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.87 million to $69.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $191.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $412.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.74 million to $519.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $757.29 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.