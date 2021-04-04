Super Zero Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.70 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.93 million and $4.70 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.79 or 0.03569796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,303,035 coins and its circulating supply is 312,347,725 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

