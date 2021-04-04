SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Up 5.3% This Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $217,615.70 and $55.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,163,532 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

