SuperFarm Price Hits $2.99 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $304.65 million and $41.28 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 14% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $934.50 or 0.01588499 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022568 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

