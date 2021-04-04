Suretly Price Up 27.6% This Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Suretly has a total market cap of $59,945.62 and $2,106.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.00 or 0.00695576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027952 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

